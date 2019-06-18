< Back to All News

40-million-dollar Hwy 49 Project In Auburn

Posted: Jun. 18, 2019 12:56 AM PDT

A heavily-travelled stretch of Highway 49 through Auburn is getting a 40-point-five million-dollar upgrade. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says prep work has begun this week for the project. It’s on a four-mile stretch, from the I-80 interchange to Dry Creek Road. In addition to rehabilitating the pavement and drainage, Borrayo says bicyclists will also really appreciate the improvements…

Borrayo says pedestrians will also benefit, thanks also to Placer County’s help…

Borrayo says most of the work will also be done at night, to minimize traffic disruptions. There will be intermittent lane closures, depending on what kind of work is being done, for the duration of the project, which is scheduled to be completed by the summer of next year. Funding comes from the state gas tax, also known as Senate Bill One, passed in 2017.

