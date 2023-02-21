400-Thousand Dollars For Senior Ctr Construction

Some cosmetic improvements are expected to begin this spring, as Gold Country Senior Services gears up for construction of a Senior Center. Speaking recently on “KNCO: Insight”, Executive Director Leslie Lovejoy said they will officially take over the former Summer Thymes Bakery and Deli building, on Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley, in March. Permits are still pending with the city. But Lovejoy said the main focus is stepping up fundraising efforts for the actual construction costs, which she estimates at around 400-thousand dollars…

click to listen to Leslie Lovejoy

Lovejoy said about 38-percent of the county’s population is now 60 years and older, which is the highest per-capita rate of any of the 58 counties. But she said it’s also the heaviest number for a county that doesn’t have a Senior Center…

click to listen to Leslie Lovejoy

And with the rising senior population, that’s also increased the demand for the Meals on Wheels program. So a larger commercial kitchen at the Center will be one of the priorities. Another cafe will also be open to the public, as part of the property.