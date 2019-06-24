< Back to All News

42-Unit Apartment Complex Proposed in Grass Valley

Posted: Jun. 24, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

An apartment complex has been proposed for the Whispering Pines area of Grass Valley, and city officials are set to get a first look at the plan. Community Development Director Tom Last says the Development Review Committee will look at the site plan at their meeting tomorrow (Tuesday), which calls for 42 units along Idaho-Maryland Road at Whispering Pines Lane…

This is the first presentation of the project, meaning that it has a long way to go before construction could begin. Last says there are a lot of other projects that are farther along in the process, but not very many are shovel-ready…

Last says most of those approved projects were before the economic decline of a decade ago. Some developers are reviving those projects, while others have declined to move forward, or went to build elsewhere. The Development Review Committee meets at City Hall at 9am. They’ll also be looking at a separate proposal for a dental office.

