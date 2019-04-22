420 A Big Day at Dispensary

Saturday, April 20, is also known as 420 and the unofficial official day to celebrate all things cannabis. Celebrations taking place in cities throughout California, the most famous on Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park. This year, 420 became more mainstream because of the legalization of adult use cannabis. At Nevada Ciy’s cannabis dispensary Elevation 2477, owner Daniel Bachelor was offering discounts on products and says business was good.

Though 420 has its roots going back to the mid 1970’s, Bachelor says its definitiion can have mulitple meanings. He ties it to another environmental celebration.

Earth Day is being celebrated at various events around the country today.