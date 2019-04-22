< Back to All News

420 A Big Day at Dispensary

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 3:45 AM PDT

Saturday, April 20, is also known as 420 and the unofficial official day to celebrate all things cannabis. Celebrations taking place in cities throughout California, the most famous on Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park. This year, 420 became more mainstream because of the legalization of adult use cannabis. At Nevada Ciy’s cannabis dispensary Elevation 2477, owner Daniel Bachelor was offering discounts on products and says business was good.

Listen to Daniel Bachelor

Though 420 has its roots going back to the mid 1970’s, Bachelor says its definitiion can have mulitple meanings. He ties it to another environmental celebration.

Listen to Daniel Bachelor

Earth Day is being celebrated at various events around the country today.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha