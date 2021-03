A Penn Valley woman is back in jail on major drug-related charges, with a higher bail amount set of 300-thousand dollars. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh explains that 49-year-old Dawn Lee had already posted a 200-thousand dollar bail, after a prior arrest in January of 2020…

Charges were just recently filed in the latest case. Walsh says officers had seized over an ounce of methamphetamine…

Walsh says Lee also has prior drug convictions.