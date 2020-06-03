< Back to All News

4th of July Events Canceled

Posted: Jun. 3, 2020 12:43 AM PDT

Local Fourth of July Parade and Celebration events are the latest victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tuesday afternoon a joint communcation from the Greater Grass Valley and Nevada City Chambers of Comerce was sent out. Nevada City Chamber Executive Director Cathy Whittlesey says its tough news to share.

Listen to Cathy Whittlesey

Whittlesey says the county health officer, Dr. Ken Cutler, said managing social distancing at the parade would be a problem and officials are afraid of issues that could arise with a large crowd on Broad Street. The other piece of bad news is no nighttime spectacular either.

Listen to Cathy Whittlesey

A whole list of events in Nevada City are being canceled because of COVID-19 retrictions. Summer Nights is one of the casualties along with other community favorites.

Listen to Cathy Whittlesey

All of those events are revenue generators for both the chamber and local businesses which means less money for the Chamber to work with going into the fall season.

