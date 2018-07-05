4th of July Parade Fun

Community celebrations were big in Nevada County for the Fourth of July. The Freedom Run kicked things off at Nevada Union High School followed by the Parade in Nevada City. The weather was pleasant as hundreds of people lined Broad Street to watch the annual event that rotates between Grass Valley and Nevada City each year. Spirits were high as over sixty entries made their way down the parade route.

Listen to Attendee

People were enjoying community as well as having fun.

Listen to Attendees

Dana Deily was one of the judges evaluating over sixty entries making their way down the parade route.

Listen to Dana

Dana has been to many of the parades of the year and was looking forward to a Listen to Dana

The Nevada City City Council represented by Mayor Duane Strawser and council members Valerie Moberg and Reinette Senum were on a custom flat bed truck, and joked about the Grass Valley City Council following them in the large ladder truck from GV Fire Department.

Listen to NC City Council

Vice Mayor Dave Parker also particpated in the parade as part of the Marching Presidents entry.

Grass Valley City Council member Jan Arbuckle said the ride on the fire truck was great.

Listen to Jan Arbuckle

KNCO’s Paul Haas was working Broad Street when one of the float entries pulled him onboard for a ride down the route.

Listen to the Curious Forge

Curious Forge is located at the Bitney Springs Campus that also houses Nevada City School of the Arts.

Listen to the Curious Forge

That means there is an open house tonight. There are also other workshops and events designed to create awareness and interest in Curious Forge opportunities.

Part of the celebration included the Grand Marshall of the Parade- Tom Coleman, former owner of the National hotel for over 40 years, was originall selected as Grand Marshall, but his longtime partner Ernestine “Ernie” Kehn along with Tom’s grandson, filled his spot.

Listen to Ernie K

Emotions flowed over Ernie as she talked about how Tom felt about being selected as Grand Marshall.

Listen to Ernie K

Tom Colemean will be missed by the Nevada City Communit and all who knew him.

Following the parade festivities moved to the Nevada County Fairgrounds where food and activities filled the afternnon prior to the big fireworks show that closed out the evening.