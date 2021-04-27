< Back to All News

4th of July Parade is Coming Back

Posted: Apr. 27, 2021 5:50 AM PDT

Though not all elements of a traditional Nevada County 4th of July will return for this year’s celebration. One big element, the parade, is going to happen. Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Robin Galvin-Davies shared the news during KNCO’s On the Town.

 

Once it arrives at the intersection of Main Street and South Auburn Street it will pause and the color guard will lead them up Main and left on Mill Street down the Promenade to the judges stand.

 

The theme of the parade is “A Salute to our Nevada County Heroes.”  A celebration to everyone that contributed to the fight against COVID.
And the Grand Marshall is a special Nevada County resident, that literally earned the title of hero.

 

Davies says they are going to try to make the parade as traditional as possible, including trying to get the Nevada County Concert Band.

 

Unfortunately the fairgrounds celebration will not be held as there are too many unknowns and not enough time to prepare following the proposed June 15th re-opening of the economy.

