5 for 3 Spots on GV City Council

Five candidates vying for three Grass Valley city council seats up for election in November participated in a 90 minute forum Tuesday evening. The event put on by The League of Women Voters of Wester Nevada County, featured one incumbent- Jan Arbuckle, one city planning commissioner Tom Ivy, and three relative newcomers to the political arena. Bob Brandstrom who ran for council two years ago, business owner and Grass Valley native Steven Conrad and longtime Nevada County resident substance abuse counselor, Ed Peevy. All five shared their vison for Grass Valley going into the future.

Jan Arbuckle has over 10 years experience on the council she says COVID has made it clear that internet connectivity needs to be improved to support distance learning and remote workers.

Bob Brandstrom is looking to create economic security by building on its industry strengths rather than rely on tourism and retirees.

Tom Ivy says the community needs to rethink energy uses.

Ed Peevy wants to capitalize on the city’s past, but focus on broadband.

And Steven Conrad wants to bring back families that departed during the recession, and new families with jobs outside of the area that can work remotely.

The candidates also shared their views on cannabis businesses starting in Grass Valley as well as affordable housing, the potential re-opening of the Idaho- Maryland Mine project, and a number of other questions from the media and community.