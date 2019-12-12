< Back to All News

5 to Compete for 3 Seats on NC City Council

Posted: Dec. 12, 2019 12:21 AM PST

It appears that there will be five candidates for three open seats on the Nevada City City Counil in the March 2020 election. The offical filing window closed at 5:00 PM Wedensday. Two of the five are incumbents Reinette Senum and David Parker. The three other candidates include lawyer Lorraine Alison Reich, Connecting Point Community Advocate Daniela Fernandez., and Nevada City resident Richard Ewald.
Reich, a political newcomer, has lived in Nevada County for a number of years and decided to enter the race because of recent political unrest in Nevada City.

Listen to Lorraine Reich

Reich says she has been considering how to become involved with the governmental process in the area, and the council openings are a good opportunity.

Listen to Lorraine Reich

Reich says she would like to focus on housing the homeless, community devlopement issues like traffic, and the telecomunications ordinance.
Incumbent Valerie Moberg has decided not to run for re-election.
KNCO is reaching out to all of the candidates for statements regarding the election.

