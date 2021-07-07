I just glanced at my calendar above my desk and realized that the Nevada County Fair starts five weeks from today!! How about that? We are excited about being out at our Gazebo for the run of the Fair, enjoying treat streets, seeing the kids and their animal projects, and especially meeting our listeners. It has been a while but I sure miss everyone and there is not better place that the marigold path to bring people together. Hope to see you there!!
Tom Fitzsimmons
AdministratorTom Fitzsimmons is the Program Director for Nevada County Broadcasters, and morning show host at KNCO NewsTalk 830, but his favorite job is being husband to Roxanne and Dad to his daughter's Katie and Kelly, and step dad to Tyson and Megan. Tom and Roxanne just became grandparents with the birth of Megan's daughter, Hazel Virginia. Tom also is the voice of High School Football and Basketball play by play. His hobbies include playing and watching all sports and taking long hikes both locally and in the Sierras with his dog, Angel. He also has taken up distance running and just started to get into road cycling.
5 Weeks Away
Posted: Jul. 7, 2021 2:09 PM PDT
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines