5-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured In Solo Crash

Posted: Oct. 11, 2022 3:16 PM PDT

A 5-year-old Nevada City girl was last reported to be in critical condition, after being injured in a solo vehicle accident Tuesday morning. CHP Officer Jason Bice says the driver of a four-runner, 32-year-old Dylan Baggett, is believed to be her father. The crash happened off Tyler Foote Road, east of Oak Tree Road, in North San Juan…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says Baggett had extricated himself, with minor injuries. But the girl was trapped inside and had to be cut out of the vehicle. CPR was also necessary before she was flown to the UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento. Bice says there is not much room for error on that stretch of roadway…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says neither drugs or alcohol are suspected factors.

