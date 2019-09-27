50-Year-Old Man Arrested For Luring 15-year-old

Grass Valley Police have arrested a 50-year-old Orange County man who tried to lure a local 15-year-old, on the internet, for sex. Police Captain Steve Johnson says James Nivette had been electronically communicating with the girl, after finding her social media platform. Those communications became increasingly graphic…

But Johnson says the girl told her mother, who monitors her social media activities, and she called police. In place of the girl, detectives and an investigator from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office travelled to the airport there. When Nivette arrived to pick up the girl, he was taken into custody….

Nivette is facing one misdemeanor and four felony charges, including an enhancement for allegedly committing these crimes when the victim is 15 or younger and the suspect is more than 10 years older than the victim.