50-year-old Man Faces Trial For Lewd Acts

A 50-year-old Orange County man arrested about a year ago for trying to lure a 15-year-old Grass Valley girl over the internet for sex is now facing trial. After a preliminary hearing that lasted less than a day on Thursday, in a Nevada County courtroom, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says the judge has ruled there is enough evidence to try James Nivette, who had tried to arrange to meet the girl at the Orange County airport…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says Nivette is facing three felony charges…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

The other charges are contacting a minor for the purpose of setting up a sexual encounter and actually showing up for the encounter. Although prosecutors were successful in moving the case to Nevada County, because the victim was local, Nivette is still being held in the Orange County jail, due to coronavirus precautions. He appeared via Zoom at the hearing.