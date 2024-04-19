50th Trout Derby On Saturday

Also going on at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, on Saturday, is the Grass Valley Sportsmen’s Club Trout Derby, at Lions Lake. The Club’s event organizer is Kevin Morgan. He also notes that it’s the 50th year for the Derby. And so they’ll be stocking a lot of bigger fish, among 15-hundred pounds of rainbow trout…

There’s a three fish limit. And Morgan says there are first, second, and third place awards handed out in three age groups, from three up to 12 years old…

You must also bring your own fishing equipment. And with nice, mild spring weather expected for the first time in quite a while, Morgan expects an even larger turnout of 350 to 400 kids. They also get a free hot dog and soda afterward, ahead of the award announcement. The Trout Derby is Saturday, from 8am to Noon. And Morgan also says many kids will also be coming back with their poles on Sunday for uncaught fish.