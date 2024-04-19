< Back to All News

50th Trout Derby On Saturday

Posted: Apr. 19, 2024 12:38 AM PDT

Also going on at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, on Saturday, is the Grass Valley Sportsmen’s Club Trout Derby, at Lions Lake. The Club’s event organizer is Kevin Morgan. He also notes that it’s the 50th year for the Derby. And so they’ll be stocking a lot of bigger fish, among 15-hundred pounds of rainbow trout…

click to listen to Kevin Morgan

There’s a three fish limit. And Morgan says there are first, second, and third place awards handed out in three age groups, from three up to 12 years old…

click to listen to Kevin Morgan

You must also bring your own fishing equipment. And with nice, mild spring weather expected for the first time in quite a while, Morgan expects an even larger turnout of 350 to 400 kids. They also get a free hot dog and soda afterward, ahead of the award announcement. The Trout Derby is Saturday, from 8am to Noon. And Morgan also says many kids will also be coming back with their poles on Sunday for uncaught fish.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha