< Back to All News

52-Year-Old Woman Arrested Explosive Devices

Posted: May. 20, 2019 12:55 PM PDT

A 52-year-old Grass Valley woman has been arrested, after several explosive devices were discovered in her home. Police Captain Steve Johnson says officers responded to a tip, Saturday afternoon, regarding the home, which was owned by Mary Dalton, on Lamarque Court. The devices, found in a closet, were eventually removed and safely detonated, after staying on scene for about six hours…

click to listen to Capt Johnson

Some of the devices were considered Molotov cocktails. Johnson also indicates that other arrests are still possible…

click to listen to Capt Johnson

Johnson says Dalton was arrested on one felony charge of possession of an explosive or destructive device. Neighbors were also either evacuated or told to stay inside their homes.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha