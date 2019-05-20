52-Year-Old Woman Arrested Explosive Devices

A 52-year-old Grass Valley woman has been arrested, after several explosive devices were discovered in her home. Police Captain Steve Johnson says officers responded to a tip, Saturday afternoon, regarding the home, which was owned by Mary Dalton, on Lamarque Court. The devices, found in a closet, were eventually removed and safely detonated, after staying on scene for about six hours…

Some of the devices were considered Molotov cocktails. Johnson also indicates that other arrests are still possible…

Johnson says Dalton was arrested on one felony charge of possession of an explosive or destructive device. Neighbors were also either evacuated or told to stay inside their homes.