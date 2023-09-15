56th Constitution Celebration This Weekend

The idea of celebrating a nearly 250-year-old document with a parade may seem antiquated to some. But the 56th Annual Constitution Celebration in Nevada City on Saturday and Sunday continues to be considered the largest such observance in the United States. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Stuart Baker says, in addition to Sunday’s parade, there are Revolutionary War living history re-enactments at Pioneer Park on both days, starting at 10am…

click to listen to Stuart Baker

And Saturday afternoon at 4:30, there’s an Open Air Concert, with the Nevada County Concert Band, on North Pine Street. And the parade begins at 2pm. Baker says there are 42 entries, including the perennial favorite, the Famous Marching Presidents. And just before it starts, there’s also a re-enactment of the signing of the constitution, at 1:30…

click to listen to Stuart Baker

Also, new this year, on Sunday, from noon to 4pm, is a small street and food fair, similar to what was available for Mardi Gras.