58th NC Bicycle Classic Success

The 58th annual Nevada City Bicycle Classic took place a week later than usual, but the new date was well received by riders, fans, and race organizers. Race Director Duane Strawser says, the only drawback was the 90 degree-plus heat.

The return to the original course, with the start-finish line behind the courthouse and a shorter lap with the hard left-hand turn on Pine Street instead of Union Street was also well received.

The number of competitors also increased this year with 186 riders registering to race. The crowds varied throughout the day as onlookers attempted to stay out of the sun.