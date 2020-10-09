60-year-old Grass Valley Man Arrested For Murder

A stabbing incident in the south county Thursday night has turned into a murder case. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Andrew Trygg, says a resident of a home on Garden Bar Road reported it on the property…

Trygg declined to say exactly where the stabbing occurred, inside the home or outside. Meanwhile, he says two other men were detained and then transported to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning. One was released, but…

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Shelby Comeaux the-second.Trygg had no other details about the incident, including a motive or circumstances, or what weapon was used.