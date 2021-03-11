< Back to All News

60-Year-Old South County Man Faces Murder Trial

Posted: Mar. 11, 2021 12:36 AM PST

A 60-year-old South County man now faces a murder trial. Following a preliminary hearing, a Nevada County judge has ruled that there is enough evidence to try Michael Stine. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says Stine was living with two other men, including the victim, at a home on Garden Bar Road, where there was also a legal marijuana grow. He says Stine and 48-year-old Shelby Comeaux had known each other for years…

Walsh says the other roommate witnessed the stabbing of Comeaux last October. Meanwhile, he says the judge has also reinstated no bail, after a visiting judge, a couple of weeks ago, in response to a defense motion, established a one-million dollar bail. He says it was possible that Stine could have posted that amount. Walsh says the roommate also claims Stine threatened to kill him, if he testified…

If convicted of first-degree murder, Stine faces a 25 year to life prison sentence.

