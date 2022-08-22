61-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Solo Crash

A South County accident has killed a 61-year-old motorcyclist from Colfax. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it happened Sunday evening on Combie Road near Cascade Crossing Road. And the victim was identified as Donald Foley…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says Foley then went off the road, was ejected from the motorcycle, and struck a series of rocks north of the roadway. The motorcycle then landed on top of him…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says Foley was a fairly experienced rider. Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected factors.