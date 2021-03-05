< Back to All News

66-Year-Old Motorcyclist Crashes Into Creek

Posted: Mar. 5, 2021 3:45 PM PST

A 66-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a solo accident north of Bridgeport Friday morning. CHP Officer Mike Steele says Thomas Smith was on a windy stretch of Pleasant Valley Road near Buttermilk Bend Road…

Steele says Smith slid across the road and down an embankment into French Corral Creek. After rescuers got him back to the road, he was flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with major injuries…

Steele says there was no indication that Smith was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

