67-Year-Old Nevada City Woman Injured In DUI Crash

Drunk driving was the cause of the Tuesday morning two-vehicle accident near Nevada City. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it happened on Highway 49, south of Old Downieville Highway…

The driver of the pickup that overturned was 67-year-old Lavonne Mullin of Nevada City. She had injuries that were described as minor to moderate. The driver of the car who was at fault, 40-year-old Cole Paulson, also from Nevada City, had minor injuries. Bice says speed did not appear to be a factor….

And Bice says Paulson was also arrested on a felony DUI charge for causing injuries.