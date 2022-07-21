< Back to All News

67-Year-Old Nevada City Woman Injured In DUI Crash

Posted: Jul. 20, 2022 5:01 PM PDT

Drunk driving was the cause of the Tuesday morning two-vehicle accident near Nevada City. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it happened on Highway 49, south of Old Downieville Highway…

click to listen to Officer Bice

The driver of the pickup that overturned was 67-year-old Lavonne Mullin of Nevada City. She had injuries that were described as minor to moderate. The driver of the car who was at fault, 40-year-old Cole Paulson, also from Nevada City, had minor injuries. Bice says speed did not appear to be a factor….

click to listen to Officer Bice

And Bice says Paulson was also arrested on a felony DUI charge for causing injuries.

