68-Year-Old Man Arrested After Scooter Pursuit

A 68-year-old Grass Valley man led authorities on a lengthy pursuit on a motorized scooter before being arrested. Police Lieutenant Clint Bates says it began Thursday morning at an apartment on Rockwood Drive…

click to listen to Lt Bates

When officers arrived, Bates says Anthony Disney took off on the scooter that the department did not believe belonged to him. Although it was a slow-speed chase, Bates says Disney was proceeding in a dangerous and erratic manner, and on streets the whole time instead of a bike lane or wide shoulder. He reportedly passed one vehicle and ran several stop signs, as well as a traffic signal. He also hit a curb, at one point, but stayed upright. That continued through the Brunswick Basin and on into downtown Nevada City…

click to listen to Lt Bates

Charges against Disney included committing a felony while being out on bail in regard to the recent domestic violence and resisting arrest incidents. Bates says Disney also violated probation.