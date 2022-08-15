Dirt Bike Crash Injures 7-Year-Old Boy and Father

A seven-year-old Grass Valley boy has major injuries, and his father has moderate injuries, after a dirt bike accident Sunday evening. California Highway Patrol Officer Jason Bice says 38-year-old Donald Buckley was driving on Wolf Drive, south of Retrac Way, a private road, with the boy seated in front of him on the handlebars.

Bice says the boy’s injuries include a facial fracture, but are not considered life-threatening. He’s not sure whether charges will be recommended against Buckley…

Bice says neither drugs or alcohol are currently a factor. And he’s not sure about speeding. But he says just about any speed should be considered unsafe when there’s no safety equipment being used. He also points out that dirt bikes are not meant for two passengers.