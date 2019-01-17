< Back to All News

70-year-old Child Molester Sentenced

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 3:10 PM PST

A 70-year-old Nevada County man may spend the rest of his life in prison, after being sentenced for the continuous abuse of a child. Kenneth Byrnes has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Assistant County D-A Chris Walsh says prosecutors had sought 16 years, but are still fairly pleased with the outcome…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

And Walsh also says since Byrnes violated probation, the total sentence will likely end up being 16 years…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

In the most recent case, Byrnes was accused of abusing one adopted child from 1997 to 2001. In the case seven years ago of the other adopted child, Byrnes had pleaded no contest to abusing her from when she was five years old until she was 12 years old, from 2000 to 2007. The victim and the family had argued for probation for that crime.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha