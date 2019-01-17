70-year-old Child Molester Sentenced

A 70-year-old Nevada County man may spend the rest of his life in prison, after being sentenced for the continuous abuse of a child. Kenneth Byrnes has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Assistant County D-A Chris Walsh says prosecutors had sought 16 years, but are still fairly pleased with the outcome…

And Walsh also says since Byrnes violated probation, the total sentence will likely end up being 16 years…

In the most recent case, Byrnes was accused of abusing one adopted child from 1997 to 2001. In the case seven years ago of the other adopted child, Byrnes had pleaded no contest to abusing her from when she was five years old until she was 12 years old, from 2000 to 2007. The victim and the family had argued for probation for that crime.