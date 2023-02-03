70-Year-Old GV Man Arrested Child Lacivious Acts

A 70-year-old Grass Valley man has been arrested for sex abuse against a girl under 10 years old. Police Lieutenant Brian Blakemore says David Winn has been booked…

click to listen to Lt Blakemore

Few details are normally available in such cases. Blakemore says the crimes occurred in Winn’s home…

click to listen to Lt Blakemore

Blakemore says the family just recently learned about the activities. He says no information is available at this time on whether Winn had any prior sex crime arrests. He also credits the efforts of the Multi-Disciplinary Team, which includes members from the District Attorney’s Office and related social service agencies. He says one of their main objectives is to try to only interview child victims one time, so they don’t have to relieve the crimes repeatedly.