70-Year-Old Man Hit By Pickup

Posted: Dec. 30, 2019 5:27 PM PST

For the second time in less than two months, a pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle near the Willo Steak House on Highway 49 near Nevada City. California Highway Patrol Officer James Cornwall says the driver, 52-year-old Jeffrey Baumgartner of Nevada City, was driving his pickup at about 35 miles an hour, approaching Newtown Road, Sunday evening and may not have seen 70-year-old Nicholas Whittlesey of Grass Valley…

There is no crosswalk at that intersection. Cornwall says Whittlesey had serious injuries but is expected to recover. He says Baumgartner was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol and will not be arrested…

On November 10th, a 49-year-old Grass Valley woman was hit and killed by a pickup driver near the Willo. There were also no charges from that accident.

