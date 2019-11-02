72-Year-Old GV Man Arrested For Attempted Murder

A 72-year-old Grass Valley man has been arrested on an attempted murder charge regarding his wife. And it may ultimately be changed to a murder charge. Police Lieutenant Joe Matteoni says officers responded to a report of domestic violence at the couple’s home, on Cypress Hill Drive, where the wife was reluctant to provide any information at that time. A report was taken and the officers left…

Dennis Daly was then taken into custody…

Matteoni says the next evening the wife drove herself to the hospital, saying she was not feeling well. It was learned she had brain trauma and she was ultimately flown to a medical facility in Sacramento where it’s uncertain if she’ll survive. Daly, who had made bail on the spousal abuse charge, was then re-arrested, this time for attempted murder.