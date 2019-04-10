73-year-old Accused Of Molesting Grandchild

A Penn Valley man has been arrested on several child molestation charges. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department says the investigation of 73-year-old James Sims was initiated by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada, where the initial report was disclosed. Detectives were able to confirm that Sims had been sexually abusing his grandchild, under the age of 14, over the past two years. The abuse had taken place at a home in Washoe County, as well as at Sims’ home in Penn Valley.