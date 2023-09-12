75-Year-Old Motorcyclist Injured In Crash

A 75-year-old motorcyclist from Lake Wildwood suffered major injuries from a two-vehicle collision on Hwy 20 in Penn Valley Monday evening. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it happened westbound, just west of the intersection with Rough and Ready Highway, where two lanes merge into one…

The driver of the van was 20-year-old Torin Miner of Live Oak, who was uninjured. But Bice says Barie Duffin and his 2001 motorcycle struck the roadway, with Duffin having some pretty severe fractures…

Duffin was flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where he was last reported to be in stable condition. Bice says he was wearing a helmet and neither drugs or alcohol were suspected factors in the crash.