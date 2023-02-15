< Back to All News

78-Year-Old Gets Indecent Exposure Conviction

Posted: Feb. 15, 2023 12:02 PM PST

The Nevada County District Attorney’s Office has featured another notable conviction on its Facebook page. District Attorney Jesse Wilson says it’s in reference to another indecent exposure incident involving 78-year-old Frederick Atkinson, from Nevada County. The posting mentions it took place at the Northern Queen Inn last October, while several women were present for a Halloween-themed photo shoot outside the Inn…

And Wilson says this was not an isolated incident. He says Atkinson was also convicted in 2005 and 2022 of committing identical crimes in Placer County and was also on parole for those offenses. He says counselling is not being sought as an option…

Wilson says Atkinson was convicted of two felonies, also including failing to register as a sex offender. Each conviction carries a sentence of up to three years in prison.

