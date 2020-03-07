< Back to All News

79-Year-Old Care Home Owner Charged With Abuse

Posted: Mar. 6, 2020 6:16 PM PST

A Nevada City man has been arrested regarding the alleged sex abuse of a 94-year-old woman who lived at a care home. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Andrew Trygg, says it was reported at Banner Crest Care Home, on Cascade Way, in Nevada City…

Trygg says Linhares does not have any prior arrest record. Meanwhile, he says the license of the care home has been suspended…

According to their web site, Banner Crest Care Home was established in 1985 and has seven residents, catering to single female seniors who are no longer able to perform daily tasks independently.

