80-Year-Old Murder Suspect Competent?

Posted: Jan. 11, 2021 12:54 AM PST

Once again, the ability of an elderly murder suspect in Nevada County to understand and assist in his defense has already come into question. After just his first court appearance, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says the judge has approved a motion by 80-year-old Raymond Poquette’s attorney for a competency evaluation…

Poquette is accused in a fatal New Year’s Eve accident, where he reportedly made an unsafe turning move with his motorhome into the opposite lane of Highway 49, in the south county, colliding with another vehicle head-on, killing a Chico woman. Walsh had said recently that Poquette had already been found incompetent regarding two misdemeanor arrests…

Walsh says in misdemeanor cases the defendant is usually out of custody and is often referred for behavioral health therapy, compared to getting a psychiatric evaluation in serious felony cases, including murder. A status on Poquette’s murder case has been tentatively scheduled for February fourth.

