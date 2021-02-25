80-Year-Old Murder Suspect Found Competent

An 80-year-old man charged with murder in a New Year’s Eve traffic death on Highway 49 in the South County has been found to be competent to understand and assist in his defense. At least that’s the conclusion of a court-appointed psychologist, regarding Raymond Poquette, according to Nevada County Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh…

But Walsh also stated last month that Poquette had already been found incompetent, regarding two recent and unrelated misdemeanor arrests. He says competency motions continue to be an increasingly common defense tactic, especially in Nevada County, which is more likely to have an older adult facing serious criminal charges, due to the high percentage of seniors here…

A status proceeding regarding the ability of the defense to get another evaluation has been scheduled for March 30th.