81-Year-Old GV Man Faces Vehicular Murder Trial

An 81-year-old Nevada County man is now facing a murder trial, in a New Year’s Eve crash, in 2020, that killed a 56-year-old Chico woman. District Attorney Jesse Wilson says that’s the ruling of the judge, following last month’s preliminary hearing for Raymond Poquette. It was to determine if there was adequate enough evidence to justify the charge, which was added to the original vehicular manslaughter count…

Poquette also has a long history of vehicle-related crimes going back over a decade. According to the CHP, Poquette made an unsafe turning move with his motorhome into the opposite lane of Highway 49, near Cerrito Road, in the South County. He collided head-on with the vehicle carrying the victim. Wilson says Poquette’s age is not a factor, at least regarding the original charges…

Earlier in the case, there was also a competency hearing for Poquette, where it was determined that he could adequately understand the charges and proceedings. But prior to his scheduled arraignment, on February 25th, a doctor’s report will be received on his mental health.