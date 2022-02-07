< Back to All News

81-Year-Old GV Man Faces Vehicular Murder Trial

Posted: Feb. 7, 2022 12:42 PM PST

An 81-year-old Nevada County man is now facing a murder trial, in a New Year’s Eve crash, in 2020, that killed a 56-year-old Chico woman. District Attorney Jesse Wilson says that’s the ruling of the judge, following last month’s preliminary hearing for Raymond Poquette. It was to determine if there was adequate enough evidence to justify the charge, which was added to the original vehicular manslaughter count…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Poquette also has a long history of vehicle-related crimes going back over a decade. According to the CHP, Poquette made an unsafe turning move with his motorhome into the opposite lane of Highway 49, near Cerrito Road, in the South County. He collided head-on with the vehicle carrying the victim. Wilson says Poquette’s age is not a factor, at least regarding the original charges…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Earlier in the case, there was also a competency hearing for Poquette, where it was determined that he could adequately understand the charges and proceedings. But prior to his scheduled arraignment, on February 25th, a doctor’s report will be received on his mental health.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha