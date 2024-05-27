< Back to All News

82-Year-Old Colfax Man Sentenced For DUI Death

Posted: May. 27, 2024 12:21 AM PDT

An 82-year-old Colfax man has been sentenced to 300 days in jail and two years probation, in a DUI crash that killed an 80-year-old Grass Valley woman about a year ago. Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson says Gerald Nelson had pleaded guilty to the original felony count of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and without gross negligence…

Nelson was driving on Brunswick Road, approaching the intersection with Highway 174, in March of last year. Jerilyn Spooner had just turned left onto Brunswick Road, from 174, when Nelson failed to turn his car at a sharp right curve leading to the limit line at the intersection. He instead continued straight over the yellow lines and broadsided Spooner’s car…

Nelson had minor injuries in the crash.

