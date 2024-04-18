82-Year-Old Man Killed In Hwy 20 Crash

An 82-year-old Smartsville man has been killed, after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 20 near Penn Valley early Wednesday afternoon. CHP Officer Jason Bice says that was near the west side of Penn Valley Drive and east of Chances R Road…

Bice says the victim was driving a Toyota Corolla and had attempted to slow down, but he rear-ended the truck…

The 17-year-old driver, who is from Dobbins, was not injured. The name of the victim wasn’t available.