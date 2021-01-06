< Back to All News

83 One-Day COVID Case Surge Here

Posted: Jan. 5, 2021 4:59 PM PST

After increasing 79 cases over three days, coronavirus infections jumped 83 in just one day on Tuesday. in Nevada County, according to the latest numbers from the Public Health Department. The case total is now at 27-hundred-74. That’s over 900 more, compared to about a month ago, as the effects of holiday season gatherings are starting to be felt. Active cases spiked by 22, to 620. But hospitalizations and ICU cases were unchanged, at 11 and four, respectively. There were no new deaths.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha