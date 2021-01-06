83 One-Day COVID Case Surge Here

After increasing 79 cases over three days, coronavirus infections jumped 83 in just one day on Tuesday. in Nevada County, according to the latest numbers from the Public Health Department. The case total is now at 27-hundred-74. That’s over 900 more, compared to about a month ago, as the effects of holiday season gatherings are starting to be felt. Active cases spiked by 22, to 620. But hospitalizations and ICU cases were unchanged, at 11 and four, respectively. There were no new deaths.