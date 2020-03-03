850 People Served At Free Health Care Clinic

The first free Health Care Clinic in Nevada County in about five years, held last month, was not far from expectations. The local United Way chapter hosted the two-day event for the first time, which was held in January at the Fairgrounds, in collaboration with California Careforce, which held the previous event alone at the Veterans Hall. United Way Executive Director Megan Timpany says through this partnership over 347-thousand dollars worth of basic services were made available for 850 or so patients. But the goal was about one-thousand…

Timpany also points out that only about half that number of patients could be served during the previous clinic…

Timpany says United Way and California CareForce are currently in discussions to bring another free clinic to the county in 2022. But she says they’re going to see if they can find a site with one large building, instead of several that patients needed to walk to at the Fairgrounds.