9-1-1 Dispatchers: Unheralded First Responders

Posted: Sep. 9, 2019 7:47 AM PDT

When you think of first responders, you probably think of police, fire, or paramedics. But how about the people that sent them there? The 9-1-1 dispatchers are * the * first people that have to deal with an emergency or a crisis…

Listen to Andrew Trygg 1

Andrew Trygg has been the director of the Nevada County dispatch center for more than 18 years. He says while his crew does save lives every day, you can’t save everyone. He remembers a recent call where a man said he was going to kill himself…

Listen to Andrew Trygg 2

He says after a situation like that, often times you don’t have much time before you move on to another call, so leaning on co-workers who have shared similar experiences helps you get through it. Currently the dispatch center is located in a small office without windows at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility. The county is exploring moving the dispatch center to the Juvenile Hall.

