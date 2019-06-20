9-1-1 System Upgrades Ahead For Nevada County?

Proposed funding boosts to modernize California’s outdated 9-1-1 dispatch system is exciting news for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. The department’s Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg (Trigg), says there have been few changes to their system since it was established in 1973. He says a bill approved by the Assembly this week not only increases landline phone fees but establishes a fee for cell phones to provide even more money for upgrades…

The upgrade would allow the 9-1-1 system to also handle photos and videos, as well as text messages…

Meanwhile, Trygg says the new state budget includes another 50-million dollars for improvements. Critics of the fees say all the money should come from the state budget surplus. The monthly fees would be up to 80-cents per line. If approved by the State Senate and signed by Governor Newsom, they wouldn’t take effect until January first.