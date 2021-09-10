9-11 Ceremony Returns To Veterans Building

The annual observance of the Nine-Eleven attacks is now 20 years old. And, locally, the American Legion Post 130 event returns, after being cancelled by the pandemic last year, at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building. Legion Commissioner Claude Hessel says it’s a familiar format they’ve used each year…

And then, Hessel says he’ll also honor the death of 13 service members killed on August 26th, in the Kabul airport attack, during the U.S withdrawal from Afghanistan…

A bell will be rung for each of the 13 names. Barbra Connor will then sing “God Bless America”, and the ceremony wraps up, as always with the 21-gun salute from the local veterans honor guard, followed by “Taps”. It starts at 10am Saturday at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.