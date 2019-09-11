9-11 Remembered by Local Veterans

It was mostly veterans who took time out of their midweek day to commemorate the anniversary of nine-eleven. A crowd of few dozen were at the Grass Valley Veterans Building for a half-hour ceremony…

Listen to gun volley and Taps

A three-gun volley and Taps. There was also the traditional ‘Amazing Grace’ played on the bagpipes. The special guest speaker was retired Nevada County Supervisor, career firefighter, and veteran Hank Weston. Weston says nine-eleven is becoming a tribute to first responders, especially after the ones that went up the stairs of the World Trade Center probably knew they weren’t going to come out…

Listen to Hank Weston

Master of Ceremonies Claude Hessel also remembered ‘the other nine-eleven’–the attack on the embassy in Benghazi, Libya that killed Chris Stevens, and others…

Listen to Claude Hessel

The ceremony was put on by local American Legion Frank Gallino Post 130.

–gf