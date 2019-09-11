< Back to All News

9-11 Remembered by Local Veterans

Posted: Sep. 11, 2019 1:33 PM PDT

It was mostly veterans who took time out of their midweek day to commemorate the anniversary of nine-eleven. A crowd of few dozen were at the Grass Valley Veterans Building for a half-hour ceremony…

Listen to gun volley and Taps

A three-gun volley and Taps. There was also the traditional ‘Amazing Grace’ played on the bagpipes. The special guest speaker was retired Nevada County Supervisor, career firefighter, and veteran Hank Weston. Weston says nine-eleven is becoming a tribute to first responders, especially after the ones that went up the stairs of the World Trade Center probably knew they weren’t going to come out…

Listen to Hank Weston

Master of Ceremonies Claude Hessel also remembered ‘the other nine-eleven’–the attack on the embassy in Benghazi, Libya that killed Chris Stevens, and others…

Listen to Claude Hessel

The ceremony was put on by local American Legion Frank Gallino Post 130.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha