963 Marijuana Plants Seized In Yuba Co Foothills

A large illegal outdoor marijuana grow has been found in the Dobbins area of the Yuba County foothills, with no arrests. Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Leslie Carbah, says deputies eradicated 963 plants that were being grown in unpermitted makeshift tarp greenhouse structures. But she says, with marijuana decriminalized, the focus of such raids is on environmental and code enforcement violations…

Carbah says no one was located at the site at the time of the search. But a campsite and RV trailer were located, with evidence of people actively living near the grow. She also says those arrested are seldom handcuffed…

But Carbah says penalties for permit and environmental violations can actually be even stronger, including hefty fines. She says the change in the law has not significantly reduced the number of large grows. She says they’re also finding more butane honey oil labs, with the potential for explosions and toxic chemical exposure. And people are usually jailed in those cases.