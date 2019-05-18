< Back to All News

963 Marijuana Plants Seized In Yuba Co Foothills

Posted: May. 17, 2019 5:33 PM PDT

A large illegal outdoor marijuana grow has been found in the Dobbins area of the Yuba County foothills, with no arrests. Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Leslie Carbah, says deputies eradicated 963 plants that were being grown in unpermitted makeshift tarp greenhouse structures. But she says, with marijuana decriminalized, the focus of such raids is on environmental and code enforcement violations…

click to listen to Leslie Carbah

Carbah says no one was located at the site at the time of the search. But a campsite and RV trailer were located, with evidence of people actively living near the grow. She also says those arrested are seldom handcuffed…

click to listen to Leslie Carbah

But Carbah says penalties for permit and environmental violations can actually be even stronger, including hefty fines. She says the change in the law has not significantly reduced the number of large grows. She says they’re also finding more butane honey oil labs, with the potential for explosions and toxic chemical exposure. And people are usually jailed in those cases.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha