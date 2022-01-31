COVID Scams Hit County

It seems like during any time of crisis or emergency people with less than honest intentions try to take advantage of honest people. Last Wednesday an illegal COVID test site was shut down in Grass Valley, and then on Friday Public Health also warned of telephone scams. The phone scam is offering COVID-19 boosters to residents. Callers representing themselves as Nevada County Public Health department employees are offering to schedule residents for an emergency vaccination clinic. The caller then asks for personal information such as name, address, phone number, date of birth, and health insurance information.

In a press release, Public Health Director Jill Blake says, “I can confirm that these calls are not coming from the Nevada County Public Health department. This scam seems to target some of the most vulnerable people in our community, including older adults who are at greater risk of serious illness due to COVID-19.”

This is not the first COVID-19 scam Nevada County has encountered. Earlier last week, County officials warned of potential COVID-19 testing scams. Both the Federal Trade Commission and the Better Business Bureau recently alerted consumers to COVID-19 testing scams, including fake home testing kits and fake testing sites. The California Department of Public Health has received many reports of potentially fraudulent pop-up COVID-19 test sites throughout California- including a blatant site set up in a modified shipping container next to the official site on Colfax Avenue that was discovered Wednesday.

If you believe you may have been a victim of a COVID-19 scam, Officials are telling residents to please contact your local law enforcement agency on Nevada County’s non-emergency dispatch line at 530-265-7880 to file a report.