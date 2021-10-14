A Belated Thank You

Just wanted to add a much too belated thank you note for all the kind words and thoughts and prayers for me as I battle Prostate Cancer. It has been tough, both mentally and physically, to know that I have cancer and I am beginning a fight that might take a few years to complete. Know that I am up for the fight. And all that are battling this cancer as well, you are in my prayers as well. I have always considered myself a very typical guy, especially when it comes to my healthcare. I would see the doctor when I was sick…and I would have to be really sick to take that step. For the men out there…Do not do that. See you doctor…ask to have a PSA test…and be proactive when it comes to the health of your prostate. It could save you a lot of grief.