Tom Fitzsimmons is the Program Director for Nevada County Broadcasters, and morning show host at KNCO NewsTalk 830, but his favorite job is being husband to Roxanne and Dad to his daughter's Katie and Kelly, and step dad to Tyson and Megan. Tom and Roxanne just became grandparents with the birth of Megan's daughter, Hazel Virginia. Tom also is the voice of High School Football and Basketball play by play. His hobbies include playing and watching all sports and taking long hikes both locally and in the Sierras with his dog, Angel. He also has taken up distance running and just started to get into road cycling.
A Belated Thank You

Posted: Oct. 14, 2021 11:18 AM PDT

Just wanted to add a much too belated thank you note for all the kind words and thoughts and prayers for me as I battle Prostate Cancer.  It has been tough, both mentally and physically, to know that I have cancer and I am beginning a fight that might take a few years to complete.  Know that I am up for the fight.   And all that are battling this cancer as well, you are in my prayers as well.  I have always considered myself a very typical guy, especially when it comes to my healthcare.  I would see the doctor when I was sick…and I would have to be really sick to take that step.  For the men out there…Do not do that.  See you doctor…ask to have a PSA test…and be proactive when it comes to the health of your prostate.  It could save you a lot of grief.

 

