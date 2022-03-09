A Challenger For Sheriff Moon’s Job Emerges

Just ahead of the June elections candidate filing deadline on Friday, a challenger has emerged for Nevada County Sheriff. Lori Steele, who’s never run for public office, has been living in retirement in Cedar Ridge for the last 18 years, after being with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s department for 21 years, including as a correctional deputy. She says what sparked her interest was what she felt was an inadequate response to victims of the late December snowstorm…

Steele did not express any particular concerns about incumbent Sheriff Shannan Moon’s law enforcement efforts. But she says communication is also lacking in that area…

Moon is seeking her second term.