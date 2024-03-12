A Community Foundation Is Formed Here

They’re called Community Foundations. And now one has been formed in Western Nevada County and is making its presence known. Presentations were made last week to the Nevada City and Grass Valley City Councils. Interim CEO Cristine Kelly told the Grass Valley City Council that this had been the only region of its size in California to not have such a Foundation. She said a Community Foundation’s value derives from its dual capacity to shine a light on issues of local importance and to attract resources to meet those needs. It creates a culture of giving…

click to listen to Cristine Kelly

Kelly said the movement toward a Community Foundation here was born out of the success of the county’s COVID and Wildfire Relief Fund. She said a 750-thousand dollar investment could lead to over 10-million dollars in impact for the area over the next decade. City Councilmember Tom Ivy is a Foundation Board member…

click to listen to Tom Ivy

Kelly said local government and community foundations have a shared interest in the development of a civil society. She said their collaboration ensures that both public and private institutions are working together toward common goals, avoiding duplication of effort and ensuring maximum impact.