A Couple Spend A Freezing Night Stuck In Snowstorm

The heavy snow over the past weekend also caused some anxious hours for two people who got stuck in their vehicle. But they were eventually rescued safe and sound, after having to endure a frigid night in the Lowell Hill area. NID Hydrology Manager Keane Sommers credits a collaboration between the water district and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue Team, early Sunday morning…

That also included a small dog that was also sheltering in place. Sommers says an NID employee and a Rescue Team member happened to be close by in a Sno-Cat and arrived to find a man shivering and in pretty rough shape, due to the freezing conditions…

There were no significant ill effects reported for the man, woman, or dog.